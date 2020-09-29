Kenneth Martin Bump, age 82 passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. A native of New London, CT, he was the son of the late William and Margery Bump Daniels. Mr. Bump was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann Bump who died in 1989.

Mr. Bump is survived by his daughters, Teresa Guekel and her husband Michael, Kathryn Bonin, and Rachel Jenkins and her husband Carl all of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Mr. Bump was a retired from Anderson Book Company and also served in the National Guard.

An online guestbook for the Bump family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

