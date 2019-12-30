Captain Christopher Wayne Wrenn, age 52 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by a sister, Amanda Carol Wrenn.

Captain Wrenn is survived by his parents, Winston and Charlotte Wrenn; brothers, Andrew Wrenn and wife Jennifer and Michael Wrenn and wife Susan; nieces, Madelyn Grace Roberts, Amy Frances Wrenn, and Emily Claire Wrenn; cousin, Kelly Bryant and many other cousins; uncles, Tim Bryant and Charles Wrenn; aunt, Rhoda Flatt; and best girl, his dog Harley.

Captain Wrenn has served Middle Tennessee for over 25 years as an EMT and has been an employee with Bedford County EMS since 2006, where he was a tremendous asset to the department. Chris was not only a great coworker, he was a great friend. He was an avid Harley rider and youth soccer coach for many teams throughout Middle Tennessee.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. EMS workers will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations on Chris’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army and Rutherford County PAWS.