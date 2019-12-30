Tiffany Vickers, age 31 of LaVergne, died Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Nashville and was a daughter of Kenny Mason, Sr. and the late Sharon Vickers.

In addition to her father Kenny, of LaVergne, she is survived by her children, Makenzie Vickers, Maleigha Kitchens, Jackson Eastridge, Amy Eastridge, and Micah Meeks; a brother, Kenny Mason, Jr; sister, Stephanie Vickers, both of LaVergne; paternal grandmother, Betty Mason of LaVergne; maternal grandmother, Brenda Vickers of Nashville; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

An online guestbook is available for the Vickers family at www.woodfinchapel.com and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels.