OBITUARY: Cheryl Ward

Cheryl Ward, age 62, passed away at her residence on July 3, 2024. She was a native of Pike County, KY and a resident of Rutherford County. Cheryl was a member of Experience Church and a Professor in Marketing for the past 26 years at Middle Tennessee State University.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Harold Blankenship. She is survived by her husband, Terry Ward; mother, Donna Gail Dotson Emerson; sons, Scott (Carrie) Ward, Alex Ward; brothers, Randy Blankenship, David Blankenship and Brent Blankenship.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

