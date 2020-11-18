It is with deep regret to announce the passing of Carolyn A. Parker Smith on November 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by parents, Vary and Audrey Parker; her beloved husband, Richard A. Smith; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Survived by children, Yolanda (Brian) Moulton of Murfreesboro, Teresa (Shaun) Heady of LaVergne, Melinda (Larry) Loggins of Lafayette, Melody Parman of LaVergne and Ricky (Jamie) Smith of Gladeville; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Dowlen; and brother, Charlie Parker. Active Pallbearers, Michael Francis, Shane Heady, Chase Smith, Hunter Warner, Dillon Selffert and Brody Ledbetter.

Visitation is open to the public on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be for the Family Only.

