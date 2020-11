State Finance held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 1786 W. Northfield Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Wallace Management Company manages small loan companies with 121 branch locations in 6 states. They have been in the small consumer loan business since 1980.

State Finance

1786 W. Northfield Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129