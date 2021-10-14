Carlos (Pichi) Alezano passed away in the embrace of his family on October 10, 2021.

Carlos was born on March 27, 1973. He was married to Mirna Alezano. His sons Ever Alezano, Carlos Daniel Alezano and daughter Karla Alezano.

Carlos will be forever remembered and loved by his family and friends for the amazing person that he was. May his Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

A graveside service will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Mapleview Cemetery.

www.woodfinchapel.com

Carlos(Pichi) Alezano falleció en los brazos de su familia el día 10 de Octubre de 2021.

Carlos nació el 27 de Marzo de 1973. Estuvo casado con Mirna Alezano. Sus hijos Ever Alezano, Carlos Daniel Alezano y su hija Karla Alezano.

Carlos siempre será recordado y amado por su familia y amigos por la gran persona que fue. Que en Paz descanse su Alma