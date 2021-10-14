Carrol Poole Trusty, age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021.

A native of Cincinnati, OH, she was daughter of the late David Bailey and Virginia Mae Poll Poole.

Mrs. Trusty is survived by her son, Mark Trusty, and his wife Jamie; granddaughter, Adeline Trusty; sister, Joyce Carlton; and brother, Erin Poole all of Murfreesboro, TN.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Rev. Dr. Kristine Blaess officiating. A reception for the family will follow the service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Mrs. Trusty was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and was a retired educator having taught in Wilson, Rutherford, and Davidson County school systems.

An online guestbook for the Trusty family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.