Paul Vaughan, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, October 11, 2021.

He was a native of Terre Haute, Indiana, and was preceded in death by his father, William Henry Vaughan, Sr; his mother and stepfather, Alice and Horace Capps; wife, Frances Jones Vaughan; a son, Steven Douglas Vaughan; and his mother and father-in-law, Jennings and Rebecca Jones.

Survivors include his daughters, Laura Jones of Murfreesboro and Sharon Vaughan of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Eric Griffin of Atlanta, Tory Griffin and Ella Buechler, both of Franklin; a brother, William H. “Bill” Vaughan, Jr. of Tennessee; a brother by choice, Ransom Jones and wife Wrenn of Murfreesboro; sisters by choice, Christina Jones and husband Sam of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Ellen Dupps and husband Ralph of Hilton Head, SC; several nieces, nephews, other loving family, and friends.

Paul was a graduate of Vanderbilt University and a United States Marine Corps veteran. During this time, he met his wife, the late Frances Jones Vaughan and they returned to her hometown of Murfreesboro. Following his graduation, with his engineering degree in hand, he set off to work for General Electric developing equipment for the NASA Space Shuttle program. He went on to found Olin Metal Products in Murfreesboro, a company specializing in heat treated metal manufacturing.

He soon found his real passion was serving his community by working and serving on the boards of various civic and philanthropic organizations. He enjoyed working with many leaders in education to build stronger learning opportunities in Middle Tennessee. His most significant contribution was the Jennings A. Jones Foundation which benefits many areas in Rutherford County education.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021. Please call or text Laura Jones at 615-948-7610 for more information.

Memorials in memory of Paul may be made to a charity of your choice. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Vaughan family at www.woodfinchapel.com.