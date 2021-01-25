Brook Nicole Nason, age 38 passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was born in Phoenix, AZ, but was raised in Smyrna, TN.

Brook is survived by her husband, Thomas “Tom” O’Connor; children, Christopher Hinds, Jayce Hinds, Brielle O’Connor, Gage O’Connor, Breezy O’Connor, Braylee O’Connor, and Edge O’Connor; mother and step-father, Lisa and John Driver of Smyrna, TN; father, Leonard Nason of Detroit Lakes, MN; sisters, Autumn Davis Shands of Smyrna, TN and Melissa Davis Dearmon of Murfreesboro, TN; and step-father, John Davis of Brentwood, TN.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Mapleview cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Nason family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.