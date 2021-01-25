Larry Vining, age 72, of Rockvale, TN, died Friday, January 22, 2021. A native of Nashville, GA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Martha Mizelle Vining. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Vining, Joe Vining and Donald Vining.

He is survived by his children, Ronald Vining and his wife Lisa of McMinnville, TN, Lisa Lester and her husband George of Murfreesboro, and Phillip Vining and his wife Jenny of Murfreesboro; special friend, Beverly Collins of Rockvale, TN; grandchildren, Jaden, Brian, Stephanie, Tonya, Robby, Matt, and Drew; great grandchildren, Eli, Cole, and Mason; sister, Olene Watson of Nashville, GA; along with much loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Vining was retired from Bridgestone Corporation. He worked there for 36 years and was also a proud member of the United Steel Workers 1055 where he served as the financial secretary.

He enjoyed fishing, farming and spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.