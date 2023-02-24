OBITUARY: Beverly Jo Needs Omer

Beverly Jo Needs Omer, age 72 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

A Native of Webster County, KY, she is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Thomas Needs and Wilma Imogene Ballard Needs; and husband of 52 years, Leonard Omer.

Mrs. Omer enjoyed working in her flower garden and watching birds. She loved her dog Beau and Kentucky basketball, and was the rock of the family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Omer is survived by her son and caregiver, Brian Omer; sister, Janet Brunson of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Wayne Needs and wife Pat of Owensboro, KY and Kenneth Needs and wife Kay of Buena Vista, AR; nieces and nephews, Linda Roberts, Jeff Needs, John Needs, and Craig Brunson; and special cousins, Johnny Heldreth and wife April, Marcie Cherry and husband Jeff, Ali Cummings, her husband Samuel, and their son Weston, and Audie Cherry, his wife Tori, and their son Silas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel with graveside service to be held at a later date in KY.

In lieu of flowers, please send potted flowers for Mrs. Omer’s flower garden to 131 Tedder Blvd., Smyrna, TN 37167.

