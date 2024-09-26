OBITUARY: Betty Jane Baird

Betty Jane Baird, age 95, passed away on September 20, 2024, at her home in Murfreesboro, TN.

Betty was born to Tillman Golden and Cassie (Black) Golden on February 26, 1929, in Senath, Missouri.

During her childhood, Betty’s family moved to Normal IL where she graduated from Normal Community High School in 1947.

Betty was retired. Over the course of her career-life Betty held roles as Real Estate Agent, Insurance Sales, and retired after a twenty-five-year career as an Executive Classified Advertising Representative for the Daily Pantagraph Newspaper in Bloomington IL.

Throughout her life, she had many interests and pastimes including sewing, arts, crafts, writing, and was highly active in her church and numerous volunteer ministry servant leadership roles including outreach engagement through inner city camps, prison ministry and years of facilitating and supporting vacation bible school programs.

Nothing, however, brought her more fulfillment than her sense of family and her personal walk with God and her passion for her faith.

Betty was preceded in death by her father Tillman Golden, mother Cassie Black Golden, brother James Golden, brother Louie Golden, sister Mildred (Golden) Rasbury, sister Julie Golden, brother Jerry Golden, son Douglas Baird, daughter Marci Baird.

She is survived by daughter Georgia Lynn (Baird) Boyer (son-in-law Mark Boyer), son Michael Baird (daughter-in-law Michele (Dillon) Baird), daughter-in-law Patricia (Hofreiter) Baird, grandson Micah Baird, granddaughter Amanda Davis (Tyler Davis), granddaughter Angie Baird, Grandson Joshua Baird (Brandi Baird), and many beloved great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service for Betty will be held at College Park Christian Church in Normal Illinois. Date is being determined. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email