Mrs. Bessie Ramona Lane, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Bennie and Annie Rowland Potts. Mrs. Lane was a bus driver for Rutherford County Schools. She was also a faithful member of Powell’s Chapel Baptist Church. Mrs. Lane enjoyed plantings flowers and traveling.

Mrs. Lane is survived by her son, Randy Lane and his wife Toni of Lascassas, TN; grandchildren, Ashley Hatfield and her husband Casey of Walter Hill Community, TN, Carlee Healey and her husband Ryan, and Jack Lane and his fiancée Katie Bell all of Lascassas; great-grandchildren, Madison and Laney Hatfield, Bella Lane, and Claire Healey; sister, Fay Yazemboski of PA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lane; son, Lanny Lane; grandson, Jason Lane; and three sisters.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12:00noon at Brothers-Lane Cemetery, 10449 Powell’s Chapel Rd, Lebanon, TN.