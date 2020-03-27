Jane Freeze Dyer, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on March 26th. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late William R. and Susie Lorene Damron Freeze. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff, of 56 years, her parents, and her brothers, Clark Freeze, Garth Freeze, and her sister, Madolyn Patterson. Jane is survived by her children, Jeff H. Dyer, Jr. (Jody) of Knoxville, Jay R. Dyer (Subash) of London, England, and Jennifer Dyer Holder (Wendall) of Brentwood; four grandchildren, Ellie and Anna Kate Soares of Brentwood, and Houston and Scotty Dyer of Knoxville. “Aunt Jane” was loved by her many nieces and nephews and their children.

Jane’s true spirit cannot be captured in words as her personality was far too great for a 10-inch newspaper column. A beloved wife, a cherished mother, and a doting grandmother affectionately known as Boppy, she thrived taking care of her family and anyone she met. Her heart was big enough to love everyone, but her family was her true pride and joy. Hospitality was certainly her gift, and she welcomed anyone who walked through her door. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, especially with her family, and rarely was a smile not stretched across her face. She was a longtime member of Woodmont Christian Church and was active in several ministries and social groups. She often went on adventures with friends and hosting social lunches was a favorite pastime.

She was a breath of fresh air, a spirit that could not be tamed. She was a firecracker in every definition of the word, and she was unapologetically herself. She loved deeply, but none more deeply than her children. Her extended family includes many names because she never met a stranger. On the rare occurrence she did, they certainly weren’t a stranger very long.

The family will be holding a private graveside service with a memorial celebration planned for later this year. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a memorial donation to JDRF Middle Tennessee, Jane was a longtime supporter and volunteer.