William E. Kriner, Jr. (Ed, Eddie, Pappy or Grampy), age 78, passed away peacefully at his home of 35 years in Smyrna, Tennessee on the morning of Monday, March 23, 2020. His devoted wife, Constance (Connie) was at home with him along with his fur-baby, Mitzi when he passed away in his sleep.

Ed was born on June 15, 1941 in Elmira, New York to Bill and Betty Kriner where he was raised as the eldest of three children. He graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Elmira Heights, New York in 1959; and, immediately entered the workforce where he began his 40-year career with Wayerhaeuser Company.

In 1976, Ed married his honey, Connie – and her two daughters… “package deal” as he would always jokingly say. Ed and Connie were happily married for almost 44 years. Ed was a member of Blackman United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, TN where he served on the Trustees Committee and volunteered many hours as a member of the Men’s Club at the church. A few of his favorite things to do throughout his life were roller-skating, camping, square-dancing, entertaining, playing cards, working in his yard, piddling in his garage and spending time with his family and friends.

Ed is survived by his wife, Connie; his daughters Melissa (Phil) Peters; Michelle (Fred) Saxbury-Hauck; Michelle (Steve) Yaple; Deborah Vonderlin; Tammy (Kip) Buck; Patricia (Larry) Banfield; and, grandchildren Stephanie, Jonathan, Shelby, Nick, Hilarie, Eric, Sierra, Chris, Brian, Matt, Tricia, CJ, Cole and Patrick. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and close friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents William E. and Elizabeth M. Kriner; and, son-in-laws David M. Saxbury and J. Gordie Vonderlin;

A Celebration of Ed’s life will be organized and scheduled for a later date, due to the current Corona Virus Pandemic which is limiting travel abilities for friends and family throughout the country.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Blackman United Methodist Church, 4380 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.