Ashlyn Grace Garbison, age 15 of Manchester passed away suddenly of Sunday May 31, 2020.

She was the daughter of Kevin and Julie Barnes Garbison. Grace is also survived by her siblings, Corienne Garbison, Creighton Garbison, Erin Garbison; grandparents; Dianne and Donald Barnes of Ooltewah, Linda Garbison of Milton, Art and Jo Garbison of Indiana; great-grandmother; Louise McCarty of Milton; aunts and uncles, Craig Garbison and wife Callie of Murfreesboro, Nathan Brown and wife Jennifer of Michigan, Josh Garbison and Savannah of Indiana, Marla Williams of Georgia, Carrie Barnes of Ooltewah.

Grace was a student at Coffee County Raider Academy and was going to attend Central High School in Manchester. She was an avid reader, artist, loved music, and enjoyed baking. Grace loved the outdoors in every way and lived life full force.

Celebration of Ashlyn Grace’s life will be at 3:00PM Saturday, June 6, at Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene, 2022 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Visitation will be at 1:00PM Saturday at the church. www.woodfinchapel.com