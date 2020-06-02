James Daniel Lunn, age 64, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home in Lavergne. He was a native of Nashville, TN and the son of the late James and Joann Lunn.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Thompson Lunn; daughter, Annette Lunn; grandson, Seth McGathy; brothers, David Lunn and Richard Lunn; sister, Pat Crocker; and brother in law, Charles Thompson.

James was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After his time in the service, he became a self-employed handyman. When he wasn’t fixing things he enjoyed being with his family, fishing, and playing his harmonica.

A visitation with the family will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 11:00-1:00 PM with a memorial service following at 1:00 PM.

www.woodfinchapel.com. 615-459-3254.