When William Cepero opened his new restaurant, Fresh Bite, in January of 2020, he had no idea that he would very quickly be closing it again due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been hard, but he recently reopened for in-house dining and looks forward to adding a few more Cuban items to his menu of breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, skillet meals, and wings.

“I have been in the restaurant business for 20 years,” said Cepero. “I moved here about a year ago, following family who moved here three years ago. I finally had the opportunity to start my own restaurant, and I wanted to do something with all fresh foods made from scratch.”

His family is from Cuba, and they owned two restaurants in Los Angeles where he worked. Most recently he was a General Manager for Denny’s for eight years. The restaurant business is his passion.

The restaurant that was in the location before him had done well with wings and burgers, so Cepero made sure they were on his menu, but he also added breakfast and a Cuban sandwich – which is his best seller.

“Our Sandwich Cubano has sliced ham, marinated pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread that has been pressed like a Panini,” said Cepero.

For those wanting a smaller bite, there are Cuban Sliders. And he also makes a Cuban Chicken Sandwich, which is served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and potato sticks on Cuban bread. It is his take on a standard chicken sandwich.

There are four choices of burger, with the most popular being the Bacon and Bourbon Burger. It has cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, fire roasted bell peppers, grilled onions, bourbon sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun. All burgers are served with french fries.

Wings come with a choice of bone in or boneless. They can be ordered in 6, 10 or 20 sizes, or party sized at 50, 100, or 150 pieces. Sauce options include Lemon Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Buffalo Hot, Buffalo Medium, Mango Habanero, Honey Gold, and Honey Barbecue. The most popular is the sweet and spicy Honey Gold.

If you like salad, check out the Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad has slightly spicy slices of freshly cooked chicken breast on a bed of fresh greens with apple slices, cranberries, plus a unique blend of peanuts, pepitas, and a crunchy salty topper.

He also offers some specialty skillets, like Machaca, which is shredded beef combined with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, fire roasted peppers and onions served in a flour tortilla. Although the favorite is the Spicy Bourbon Skillet. It is seasoned red skin potatoes, grilled chicken breast covered in a bourbon glaze, jalapenos, fire roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli.

They have an assortment of breakfast items, including French toast, Belgian waffles, and even a Fit Platter. But the favorite is their Meat-Lover Platter. It consists of two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, ham, two pieces of bacon, two link sausages, and hash browns or toast and coffee.

In the near future, Cepero will be adding a new Cuban sandwich called a Ropa Vieja. It has cheddar beef and onions in tomato sauce. He is also going to add Papa Rellenas, which are mashed potato balls filled with ground beef and spices, and Croquettes filled with ham and cheese.

Fresh Bite is a great place to go to taste a bit of Cuban spice, or have a burger or some wings. Servings are plentiful and the dining space is casual so it is a great place for kids.

Fresh Bite

451 North Thompson Lane

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 546-4444

freshbitetn@gmail.com

Facebook Page

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Casual dining, kid-friendly