Anne Marie McDonald, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Jacksonville, FL went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020 after battling cancer. She was born in Brookline, MA to the late Albert & Olivia Frazier. She grew up and attended school in Rockland, MA.

Anne Marie had boundless energy, patience and creative talents, which she used daily as her family grew and moved from MA, VT, MD, PA, NJ, and back to MD before settling in Florida in 1986. Anne Marie was known for her devotion to her family and others. She was always the team mom for her children’s sports and activities while they were in school and she never missed a game, performance or meet. She knitted countless sweaters and hats for friends and strangers who were welcoming babies. She served her neighbors and fellow church members by driving those in need to various appointments and helping others to organize finances. She was the most joyful when bringing joy to others.

While in Jacksonville, FL she served for 30 years as the Director of the Folk Group at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church in St. Johns, FL where she was also a member. Anne Marie loved music, was a talented vocalist and taught her daughter to sing in church. She also used her gifts in sewing to make seasonal banners that still hang at San Juan Del Rio.

Anne Marie enjoyed traveling with her husband after retirement. In preparation for a favorite trip to Northern Italy, she painstakingly researched the birthplace of her maternal grandfather who arrived in America at 16 years old in the early 1900’s. While doing her research she wrote back and forth to people in the community. When she and John arrived in Italy, the mayor was waiting to greet her at the train station, she was given a tour of the town, and surprised by a crowd of family she had never met at City Hall.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John A. McDonald of Murfreesboro, TN; her loving children, Sean (Michelle) McDonald of Atlanta, GA, Erin (Brad) O’Donnell of Brentwood, TN and Chris McDonald of Mobile, AL; brother, William (Rita) Frazier of Lakeland, FL; sisters, Maureen (Richard) Lewis of Rockland, MA & Claire Still of Pawtucket, RI; grandchildren, Quinn, Fallon & Brennan O’Donnell and Christopher Reel; and her beloved dog, Brady.

A memorial gathering will be held from 5-8PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Anne Marie’s memory to American Cancer Society. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com