John Charles “Chuck” Thomas, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away July 15, 2020. John is survived by his parents, John R. & Jackie Thomas, his wife of 41 years and life-long friend Patricia “Patty” A. Thomas, his daughters Heather A. St. John (Matt) and Alesia N. Thomas (Chris Dirasian), grandsons Samuel Thomas and Lucas David St. John, sisters Melody Kappauf (Wayne), Deborah Garrison (Bruce) and Pamela Graber (Scott) and niece Brianna Graber. His smile and generous heart will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition.

Celebration of life will be held at his daughter’s home on July 25, 2020. Please email [email protected] for details.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.