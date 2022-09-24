Nolensville Takes Down Rockvale and Stays Perfect

Final Score:

NHS- 49

RHS- 27

The Knights improve to (6-0) and run away with this game in the second half against Rockvale (4-2).

The first half of this game was filled with action. Both teams would trade interceptions on their first drives of the game. Rockvale would strike first with a touchdown pass from Malachi Telin to Nolan Dunkley. The Knights would answer back with Samson Johnson getting into the end zone. He scored two touchdowns in the first half.

The Rockets scored a huge touchdown over 70 yards thanks to a great play from Jaylan Morgan.

Nolensville’s Derrick Burroughs was phenomenal in the first half alone snagging three interceptions. He would return one of those for an important score tying the game early in the second quarter.

The Knights held a 21-14 lead going into the third quarter.

Nolensville kept this game far from the reach of the Rockets in the second half. In the third quarter alone they scored two touchdowns. Chance Fitzgerald scored his first and Johnson rushed for his third.

The Rockets did make this game interesting as Telin and Morgan connected on another huge touchdown pass bringing the score to 35-21 just before the fourth quarter.

Coby Walton would seal this game for Nolensville with a touchdown pass to Dylan Northcutt creating a lead of 42-21. Jaeden Wyatt scored a defensive touchdown bringing the lead to 49-21 with only 2 minutes left.

Rockvale’s next game is away against Stewarts Creek on Thursday, September 29 at 7 PM. Nolensville will play against Spring Hill next on Friday, September 30 at 7 PM.