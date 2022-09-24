2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

Middle Tennessee high school football week six is in the books, and we have all your final scores right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Scores will be updated as finals come in.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. 14 at Whites Creek 18
Harpeth 26 at McEwen 48
Sycamore 6 at White House 38
Davidson
Antioch 28 at Blackman 56
Cane Ridge 31 at CPA 28
Glencliff 0 at Lawrence Co. 44
Brentwood 42 at Hillsboro 7 (Thu)
Greenbrier 47 at Hillwood 2
Hunters Lane 31 at Stratford 4
Nashville Overton 59 at Clarksville Northwest 13
Maplewood 8 at Friendship Christian 55
Franklin 14 at McGavock 35
MBA 35 at Brentwood Academy 21
Bowling Green, KY 46 at Father Ryan 45
St. George’s 14 at FRA 42
St. Benedict 7 at Ensworth 66
Dickson
Creek Wood 28 at Montgomery Central 0
Centennial 24 at Dickson Co. 0
Maury
Columbia Academy 7 at Boyd Buchanan 55
Mt. Pleasant 20 at Columbia 32
Spring Hill 7 at Coffee Co. 42
Robertson
White House Heritage 7 at Fairview 41 (Thu)
Rossview 7 at Springfield 32
East Robertson 41 at Jo Byrns 0
Rutherford
Eagleville 28 at Cornersville 14
Stewarts Creek 38 at LaVergne 0
MTCS 38 at Lakeway Christian 21
Smyrna 15 at Riverdale 5
Rockvale 21 at Nolensville 49
Siegel 21 at Warren Co.18
Sumner
Summit 7 at Beech 22 (Thu)
Cookeville 29 at Gallatin 58
Hendersonville 10 at Ravenwood 27
Portland 15 at Macon Co. 42
Station Camp 34 at West Creek 13
Clay Co. 19 at Westmoreland 20
Pope John Paul 34 at BGA 27
Wilson
Mt. Juliet 31 at Wilson Central 3
Upperman 48 at Watertown 7
Lincoln Co. 0 at Lebanon 68
Green Hill 20 at White Co. 21
Silverdale 37 at DCA 7
Williamson
Webb School 7 at Franklin Grace 37
East Nashville 7 at Independence 32
Page 45 at Giles Co. 28
