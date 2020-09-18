New Netflix Halloween Movies for Kids and Family

Thrills, frights and Halloween delights are heading to Netflix this spooky season. Whether you’re a diehard horror fanatic or prefer less tricks and more treats, there’s a series or film for every ghoul to enjoy. Here are some new kids and family Netflix releases for Halloween 2020.
1The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Available Oct. 1)
A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel’s magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honor of being named Head Girl.
2A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Available Oct. 2)
Cory, Chrissy and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?
3StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Available Oct. 6)
Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day!
4Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Available Oct. 9)
Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters.
5The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Available Oct. 16)
As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun.