New Netflix Halloween Movies for Kids and Family

Thrills, frights and Halloween delights are heading to Netflix this spooky season. Whether you’re a diehard horror fanatic or prefer less tricks and more treats, there’s a series or film for every ghoul to enjoy. Here are some new kids and family Netflix releases for Halloween 2020.

1 The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Available Oct. 1) A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel’s magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honor of being named Head Girl. 2 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Available Oct. 2) Cory, Chrissy and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town? 3 StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Available Oct. 6) Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day! 4 Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Available Oct. 9) Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters. 5 The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Available Oct. 16) As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun.