Gwen Pardin, age 82 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A native of New Albany, MS, she was the daughter of the late J. W. and Annie Lee Roberts Brown. Mrs. Pardin was also preceded in death by her daughters, Gina Hall and Tammy Pardin.

Mrs. Pardin is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Nicholson and her husband Mike of Smyrna, TN; brother, Benson Brown of Jackson, MS; and four grandchildren.

Mrs. Pardin was a member of the First Free Methodist Church and retired from the United States Postal Service.

No services are scheduled at this time.

