New Music this Week– May 27, 2024

Half of the fun of Robert Earl Keen’s latest musical output, Western Chill, is just how much his long-beloved band members have been involved in the album.Keen released “Waves,” written and sung by Robert Earl Keen Band fiddler, Brian Beken. In Keen’s exact words: “Brian Beken is a major talent and a really great frontman! His song ‘Waves’ is about this guy who has just been jilted…or who’s about to be jilted. And he hasn’t quite felt all of the loneliness and betrayal of somebody leaving him yet, but he knows it’s coming. He can hear the waves crashing and he feels it fixing to just fall down on him.”

Robert Earl Keen will be at The Ryman on June 2.

