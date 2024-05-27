New Music this Week– May 27, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Smithfield
Country duo Smithfield, composed of lifelong friends Jenn Fielder and Trey Smith, are celebrating the culmination of ten years of music with the release of their debut album, Country With Heart (Part One), available everywhere today, Friday, May 24, 2024. Capturing their introspective and endearing lyrics and expertly blended harmonies with the seven track project, SmithField look to reignite the impactful storytelling country music is known for.
Take a listen here.
2Eli Winders
Rising Country singer-songwriter Eli Winders returns today with his poignant new single, “Another Love,” available now via Atlantic Records/Bad Realm Records. The track is already proving a fan favorite on the North Carolina-based artist’s TikTok with over 5 MILLION total views prior to release.
Take a listen here.
3Jim Lauderdale
Mr. Americana(Jim Lauderdale) took to the studio to record “I’m A Lucky Loser.” Flanked by Chris Scruggs and Kenny Vaughn on electric guitars, Wes L’angolis on acoustic, Will Van Horn on pedal steel, Micah Hulshcer on piano, Pat Bubert on drums, and equally stellar touring band members Jay Weaver, Frank Rische, and Lillie Mae Rische, Lauderdale took to Nashville’s famed Blackbird Studios to track the lilting, cheeky ode to luck, both good and bad.
Take a listen here.
4Robert Earl Keen
Half of the fun of Robert Earl Keen’s latest musical output, Western Chill, is just how much his long-beloved band members have been involved in the album.Keen released “Waves,” written and sung by Robert Earl Keen Band fiddler, Brian Beken. In Keen’s exact words: “Brian Beken is a major talent and a really great frontman! His song ‘Waves’ is about this guy who has just been jilted…or who’s about to be jilted. And he hasn’t quite felt all of the loneliness and betrayal of somebody leaving him yet, but he knows it’s coming. He can hear the waves crashing and he feels it fixing to just fall down on him.”
Robert Earl Keen will be at The Ryman on June 2.
Take a listen here.
5Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus released his newest single, “You Came Along,” available everywhere today. Reflecting his roots and diverse influences, the song is a heartfelt and honest expression of his life and soul, free from rules and limitations.
Take a listen here.
6Remy Garrison
‘Get It Girl’ is a genuine representation of a friend rooting for another that is going through a break up. Remy’s heartfelt vocal representation brings the lyrics to life withan undeniable sincerity. Anyone that has been there is sure to feel seen.
Take a listen here.
7Dua Lipa & Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa, have collaborated to release “Think I’m In Love With You (with Dua Lipa). They performed it live at the ACM Awards and it’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed until now.
Take a listen here.
8Chase Bryant & Jake Owen
Chase Bryant shares the lead single from his upcoming EP, “Where The Good Ones Go” (feat. Jake Owen). Bryant and Owen ponder life’s ultimate question: “where do we go at the end of the road?” Their seamless vocals agree: they just want to go “where the good ones go.”
“Jake was one of the first people on the planet to reach out to me when I was struggling with my mental health journey, and has always been there for me to just listen and be a friend!” says Chase Bryant. “This song is special to me in so many ways. I couldn’t imagine there being a more perfect person to sing it with than Jake.”
Take a listen here.
