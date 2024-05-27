7 Facts About Memorial Day 2024

For most, Memorial Day is a day off from work. It is also a day for many Americans to demonstrate their patriotism by attending parades or decorating the graves of the fallen.

Memorial Day weekend has become a big shopping holiday, with consumers getting up to 80% off on purchases. In addition, 52% of Americans plan to barbeque over Memorial Day weekend, while 17% will take a trip. Memorial Day’s place on the calendar has made it the unofficial start of summer for many.

WalletHub shared these interesting facts to know about Memorial Day.

97 members of the 118th Congress have served in the U.S. military, only the 4th time in the last 50 years with an increase in the total number of veterans elected.

The 1st state to officially recognize Memorial Day was New York in 1873

260K graves at Arlington National Cemetery are adorned with American flags each Memorial Day

100M+ households worldwide will watch the National Memorial Day parade broadcast on TV.

3.5M people are expected to travel by plane over Memorial Day weekend (up 5% over 2023).

818 is the number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total).

15 to 80 Percent Off is the discount shoppers can expect during Memorial Day weekend sales.

