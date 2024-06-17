Chad Smith, Drummer from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Performs at Morgan Wallen’s Bar

It is Music City, and you just never know who might show up to perform unannounced. Thousands of music fans were in Nashville for CMA Fest and this past weekend, even more headed to the area for Bonnaroo.

Chad Smith, the drummer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Red Hot Chili Peppers, enjoyed a Friday evening in Nashville before the Chili Peppers Saturday night headlining show at Bonnaroo.

TC Restaurant group shared that Smith stopped by Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa on Friday night before hopping on stage to drum at Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen.

Watch the video below, courtesy of TC Restaurant Group.

