Road Construction and Lane Closures 5-28-29-2024

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

May 23-29, 2024

NOTE: The Memorial Day holiday construction restrictions will be implemented on all listings below. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity beginning at noon on Friday, May 24, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from W of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 11-17)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nighttime lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 78-82)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 1 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

Nightly, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for construction activities

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures for extruded panel sign replacements. (MM85-86)

There will be a temporary ramp closure at Exit 96 (Rivergate Pkwy) on I-65 SB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 95-96)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd) (MM 89 – 95)

5/23 and 5/27 – 5/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Pkwy to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Pothole Patching operation along the I-65 Corridor, State mobile operations

Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., Webber Infra will be performing pothole patching along the I-65 corridor beginning at the Davidson CL and working SB to Harpeth River Bridge (MM56.6)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures for sign replacements at the Saturn Parkway overpass. (MM52-53)

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for overhead sign installation, and paving.

5/23 & 5/28, There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for overhead sign installation, and paving.

5/21, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 northbound and southbound for overhead sign installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Pothole Patching operation along the I-840 Corridor, State mobile operations

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Webber Infra will be performing pothole patching along the I-840 corridor beginning at MM 66 and working to MM 27.4 WB. Once complete, the crew will work from 27.4 EB to MM 72.2 (End of the emergency bridge repair to the beginning of the resurfacing project)

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike (L.M. 4.80) to south of the I-40 ramp (L.M. 10.50)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving operations on the shoulders and mainline. There will be brief ramp closures at the Central Pike and Stewart’s Ferry Pike interchanges. (MM 4-10)

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41 (U.S. 70, SR 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (L.M. 18.35) to Menzler Road (L.M. 20.43) in Nashville.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette Street from 4th Street to Fesslers Avenue for installation of signalization items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge (LM 1.72) to SR 254 (OHB) (LM 4.24), including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for placement of barrier rail, blasting for grade work and clearing operations..

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY 255

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures NB & SB for sign installations.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for gradework and storm drain installation, roadway markers replacement, and for utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from the Williamson County line (L.M. 0.00) to Norwood Drive (L.M. 4.53)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on State Route 6 for paving. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 149 over Yellow Creek (L.M. 1.53).

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m . , There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR96 between Eddy Ln. and Arno Rd for traffic signal improvements.

SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE WORK

DAVIDSON COUNYT I-24

Unpaved Shoulder Drop Off Repair

Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m ., Intermittent shoulder closures EB and WB as needed. Mobile operations will also be utilized. (MM 40-42)

Sumner Co. SR 109

Milling and Paving

5/28 & 5/29, Crews will be milling and paving north and southbound lanes.

