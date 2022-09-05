New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022

Here’s some new music to take a listen this week.

Daniel Tashian- “Tumble and Fall”

Daniel Tashian, the songwriter and producer behind music from artists like Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges and more released “Tumble and Fall.”

In talking about the ballad,”This one was written, like the rest of the album, with my dear friend Paul Kennerley,” says Tashian. “He left me a message that had the first part of the song, and I was hooked right away.”

Take a listen here.

Motel Radio- ‘The Garden’

Motel Radio have returned today with ‘The Garden,’ a ten-song collection that finds the New Orleans staples emerging with a renewed priority on tending to what’s most important in life: relationships with loved ones, focusing on mental health and doing what they love on their own terms.

Take a listen here.

Jon Pardi-Mr. Saturday Night

Singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night.The album features Pardi’s current #1 single, “Last Night Lonely,” which topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts this week, marking Pardi’s fifth #1 hit at Country radio.

Take a listen here.

Ian Flanigan – Strong

The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan’s debut album STRONG is available now. Offering a wide array of timeless tracks, Flanigan encompasses subjects from all walks of life including heartbreak and pain to a love that is everlasting, leaving no stone unturned. Over the last year, Flanigan has consistently released beloved singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky.”

Take a listen here.

Justin Timberlake & Romeo Santos -“Sin Fin”

The duo teamed up for a ballad and dropped a music video that is currently trending on YouTube. The track is from Santos’ new album titled Formula, Vol. 3, but as Pilgrimage Festival nears, we are all wondering if the Tennessee native will make an appearance with his friend Chris Stapleton.

Take a listen here.

Willie Jones, Jon Bapiste, Pastor Micheal Todd- “Get Low, Get High”

Willie Jones today releases “Get Low, Get High (Part 2)” with five-time Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste and Pastor Michael Todd.

A serendipitous holiday brought the trio together. Jones was visiting family in his native Louisiana over Thanksgiving and mulling who, if anyone, would be the right fit to enhance the uplifting track when Todd (Jones’ cousin and earliest co-writer) volunteered to contribute a verse. In another twist of fate, later that night Jones got a FaceTime from his friend and creative director Jemel McWilliams. On the other side of the phone was Jon Batiste, whose music had offered Jones solace when he faced lonely and uncertain days upon first moving to Nashville.

Take a listen here.

Miranda Easten-“View From Here”

Miranda Easten is debuting the music video for her new single “View From Here” today. The new track is a love song about enjoying the current moment, rather than worrying about what the future may bring. The up-and-coming new artist has experienced success on the Australian Country Single charts, placing two releases into the Top 25. With “Cowboy Lullaby” reaching #16 in 2020, while “Country Boy” peaked at #25 in 2021.

Take a listen here.

Priscilla Block – “Off the Deep End”

Priscilla Block keeps a carefree summer going with the music video for her new song, “Off The Deep End.”

“We had such a blast creating ‘Off the Deep End.’ Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it’s at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer! Life’s short – sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I’ll be right there with y’all, Off the Deep End!” says Priscilla.

Take a listen here.

Red Wanting Blue -“Hey ’84”

“‘Hey, ‘84’ is a small Band-Aid for the bruises that come from our modern lives as we pine for simpler times,” says Red Wanting Blue’s longtime front man Scott Terry. “It’s an homage to the joys of my youth; a respite from cellphones and social media, stressful jobs, and the rest of the gauntlet that our present-day reality likes to throw at us. For me, that time was in 1984. The days of arcades, sleepovers, pizza parties, riding bikes and having minimal responsibilities.”

The band will perform in Nashville on September 29th at Exit/In.

Take a listen here.

Josiah Siskas- “3 Tequila Floor”

Siska released his debut EP, Three Chords at a Time (Black River), available now. A music video for “3 Tequila Floor” debuted on CMT and is now available on YouTube featuring a cast of characters including an alien!

“Getting to see the song I love come to life in the music video gave me goosebumps,” he said to CMT. “I can’t wait for everyone else to get to see this video. It’s a lot of fun.”

Take a listen here.