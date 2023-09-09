Nashville Zoo Welcomes Baby Leopard, Banded Palm Civet

Here’s some paw-sitively adorable news! The Nashville Zoo’s nursery at the HCA Veterinary Center is now home to a clouded leopard cub and a banded palm civet kit!

The male cub, born on July 18 at the Oklahoma City Zoo, was brought to be hand-raised and eventually paired with a mate. As a national leader in clouded leopard breeding and care, the Nashville Zoo was chosen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Clouded Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP®) to oversee the cub’s upbringing.

The baby (kit) banded palm civet was born on August 12. The male kit is being hand-raised by the Zoo’s veterinary team due to inadequate milk production by the mother.

In the future, this kit will become an ambassador animal and educate the public about his species and habitat.⁠

