Nashville Symphony’s November 2023 Events

The Nashville Symphony’s November 2023 schedule features two classical concerts featuring blockbuster symphonic works paired with contemporary pieces that will be live-recorded for future commercial release; a presentation of R&B icons, Buddy Guy’s farewell tour, a symphonic John Denver tribute, and a holiday concert featuring Joss Stone. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.
1Corea’s Concerto + Romeo & Juliet
Thursday, November 2; Friday, November 3; Saturday, November 4, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
New York Philharmonic principal trombonist Joseph Alessi—a veritable rock star among American brass platers—joins Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero and the 14-time GRAMMY® award-winning Nashville Symphony as trombone soloist in a work written for him by the late jazz legend Chick Corea, previously premiered with Guerrero in São Paolo. The work will be recorded live for future release on the Naxos label—will it lead to another GRAMMY® Award? Szymanowski’s Concert Overture opens the concert, and Giancarlo ties the evening together with Prokofiev’s blockbuster Romeo and Juliet Suite.
2An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Sunday, November 5, 2:00 & 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $77
16-time GRAMMY® award-winning musician, composer, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television, and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are joining forces and bringing their show on the road. This intimate show with the powerhouse duo will feature David’s songwriting hits, including numbers from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé, and Katharine’s biggest songs from American Idol, Smash, and Waitress.
3Ndlovu Youth Choir
Monday, November 6, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $30
After a successful run on America’s Got Talent, Ndlovu Youth Choir will perform at the Schermerhorn as part of their first US tour. Singing in all 11 South African languages
– including Zulu, Xhosa, and English – their music also incorporates traditional South African genres such as isicathamiya, a style popularized by Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Their repertoire also includes ancient tribal chants, inspirational gospel, contemporary Afro-Pop and Jazz by Hugh Masakela and Miriam Makeba, as well as original songs describing African life with a call for African unity.
4Jefferson Starship with the Nashville Symphony
Thursday, November 9; Friday, November 10; Saturday, November 11, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $36
Jefferson Starship revisits decades of hits through a special collaboration with the Nashville Symphony conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. In addition to original member David Freiberg, the band includes drummer Donny Baldwin (whose Jefferson Starship roots go back to 1982), keyboardist Chris Smith (who joined in 1998), guitarist Jude Gold (who joined in 2012), and singer and guitarist Cathy Richardson (who joined in 2008).
5Copland, Piazzolla, and Estévez
Friday, November 17 & Saturday, November 18, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Aaron Copland’s El Salón Mexico draws upon the composer’s love of Mexico, headlining a program inspired by Latin America’s beauty and culture. Piazzolla’s Sinfonía Buenos Aires captures the tango’s provocative essence, and Giancarlo Guerrero has invited Aquiles Machado and Juan Tomás Martinez as soloists for the live recording of Antonio Estévez’s Cantata Criolla, a Faustian singing contest between Florentino and the Devil.
6Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell Tour
Monday, November 20, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $80
Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell tour features the iconic guitarist performing core classics from throughout his career as well as new fan favorites from his latest project, including “Gunsmoke Blues” ft. Jason Isbell, “We Go Back” with Mavis Staples, and a collaboration with James Taylor on “Follow the Money.
7An Evening with Jeffrey Osborne & Peabo Bryson
Tuesday, November 21, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $76
Two of R&B’s most beloved artists perform together for a night of soul at the Schermerhorn. Jeffrey Osborne performs selections from his solo career, which includes “On the Wings of Love” and “You Should Be Mine.” Known for classic Disney tunes including “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” Peabo Bryson headlines the evening with favorites like “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” and “Let the Feeling Flow.”
8John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Celebration with the Nashville Symphony
Tuesday, November 28, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $55
Members of the legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter John Denver’s band join the Nashville Symphony for a special concert featuring archival video footage of Denver performing holiday classics and favorite hits. Featuring songs such as “Jingle Bells” and “O Holy Night” to Denver’s most beloved hits including “Annie’s Song,” “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and more.
9“Merry Christmas, Love” Featuring Joss Stone with the Nashville Symphony
Wednesday, November 29, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $55
Known internationally for her debut album The Soul Sessions, Joss Stone’s hits include “Super Duper Love,” “Right to be Wrong,” “Free Me,” “L-O-V-E,” and “Fell in Love with a Boy.” Stone makes her Schermerhorn debut and joins the Nashville Symphony for a holiday- themed concert filled with Christmas favorites and soulful hits.
The above events take place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, located at One Symphony Place, Nashville.