Nashville Sounds Win Thriller on Rowdy Tellez’s Walk-Off Blast

NASHVILLE – Entering the bottom of the ninth down a run, Rowdy Tellez smashed a walk-off homer to put the Nashville Sounds (61-52, 21-19) past the Charlotte Knights (42-74, 7-34) 7-5 on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Despite leading through the first six innings, Nashville found themselves down to their last out down in the bottom of the ninth. Jahmai Jones and Tyler Black drew back-to-back walks to keep the game alive. Tellez battled down two strikes until he turned around Edgar Navarro’s (2-2) hanging slider and crushed it over the right field fence for the game-ending homer.

Post-Game Notes

Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez crushed his first home run on rehab assignment in thrilling fashion. He finished 1-for-5 with the blast. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

Keston Hiura had his first multi-homer game of the season and the 10 th of his professional career with a couple of solo blasts tonight. The homers put him at 19 on the season and he is tied with Patrick Dorrian for the team lead. The homers also extended his on-base streak to 14 games. During the span, Hiura’s hitting .333 (18-for-54) with three doubles, four homers, 17 RBI and a 1.004 OPS.

of his professional career with a couple of solo blasts tonight. The homers put him at 19 on the season and he is tied with Patrick Dorrian for the team lead. The homers also extended his on-base streak to 14 games. During the span, Hiura’s hitting .333 (18-for-54) with three doubles, four homers, 17 RBI and a 1.004 OPS. Jahmai Jones’ four-walk game is his second four walk game of the season (last with Oklahoma City vs. Las Vegas on June 25). It is the fifth time a Sounds hitter has drawn four free passes this season and first since Josh VanMeter did it on July 25 at Norfolk.

The Sounds have won nine games via walk-off in 2023 and five on game ending home runs. It is their first walk-off since July 5 vs. Columbus (15-14) and first walk-off homer since Eddy Alvarez’s three-run shot vs. Gwinnett on June 18.

Source: Nashville Sounds

