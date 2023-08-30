Nashville Sounds Drop Third Straight in Loss to Durham

Durham, N.C. – After waiting out a rain delay of nearly three hours, the Nashville Sounds (68-57, 28-23) started off their second series of the road trip with a 7-3 loss to the Durham Bulls (71-56, 31-21) in seven innings on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

The contest was shortened to a seven-inning contest due to the game being started after 9 p.m. local time. The first pitch was at 9:25 p.m. eastern, a full two hours and 50 minutes after the scheduled start time due to the rain delay.

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewer Jesse Winker continued to work free passes, adding a couple walks with a single and scoring a run in the 1-for-2 night. In six games on this rehab stint with Nashville, Winker is batting .316 (6-for-19) with seven walks and three runs.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a first inning walk, then his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single. He is batting .341 (31-for-91) over the on-base streak with four doubles, seven homers, 27 RBI and a 1.011 OPS.

Tyler Black’s on-base streak came to an end in the 0-for-4 night. He had previously reached in all 18 games since joining the Sounds from Double-A Biloxi.

