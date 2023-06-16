Nashville Sounds Belt Three Homers in 5-3 Victory Over Gwinnett

NASHVILLE – Cam Devanney came through in the clutch with a go-ahead two run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Nashville Sounds (34-31) to a 5-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-37) on 615 Night at First Horizon Park.

Nashville hitters came through with three homers, each of them just as important as the next. Brice Turang notched his second home run in as many nights with a two-run shot off Dereck Rodriguez in the fourth. Mike Brosseau added to the clout with a solo homer in the fifth, making it a 3-0 game at the time. Gwinnett would rally to tie things late before Devanney’s homer.

Post-Game Notes

Mike Brosseau homered for the first time as a Sound. It was his 25 th homer at the Triple-A level, with the other 24 coming as a member of the Durham Bulls.

homer at the Triple-A level, with the other 24 coming as a member of the Durham Bulls. With the eighth-inning single, Alex Jackson has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests. Since May 19, Jackson is batting .447 (17-for-38) with five home runs, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored.

Rehabbing Brewers reliever Matt Bush worked in 0.2 innings tonight. Through four appearances, Bush has yet to yield an earned run in 3.1 innings (H, 3 BB, 4 K).

Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-4. In seven games on assignment, Winker is batting .350 (7-for-20) with five runs, three homers, three RBI and more walks (6) than strikeouts (3).

Source: Nashville Sounds

