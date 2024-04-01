Nashville SC Earns 2-2 Draw with the Columbus Crew at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 30, 2024) – Nashville SC battled defending MLS Cup Champions the Columbus Crew to a 2-2 draw at GEODIS Park Saturday night behind goals from midfielders Hany Mukhtar and AnÍbal Godoy. With Saturday night’s result, the club remained undefeated at the Castle in 2024 across all competitions with a 2W-0L-4D record. The club is now 1W-0L-2D all-time against the Crew at home.

Captain Clutch: Sporting the Captain’s armband, Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar scored his first MLS goal of the season during first half stoppage time to draw the Boys in Gold even with Columbus at one apiece. It was Mukhtar’s second goal of the season across all competitions (also Feb. 22 vs. Moca FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup).

Tour de Godoy: Nashville SC midfielder AnÍbal Godoy scored the Boys in Gold’s second goal during first half stoppage time with a highlight reel bicycle kick into the back of the net. It was Godoy’s first MLS goal since a game winner against the Seattle Sounders on Feb. 27, 2022.

Lend a Foot: Fresh off a goal for the Canadian Men’s National Team in a 2-0 Copa America play-in match victory last weekend, forward Jacob Shaffelburg assisted on both Nashville SC goals Saturday night. Shaffelburg now has three assists in five MLS matches this season.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will play the second half of a two-match homestand on Saturday, April 6 when they host the Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. Tickets are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

