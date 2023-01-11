Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top Most Wanted

Jeremiah T. Abel

DOB: 8/21/1981

Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13

Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1. Jeremiah T. Abel

DOB: 8/21/1981

Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13

Last Seen unknown

2. Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998

Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property

Last seen in Hermitage

3. Brandon G. Martin

DOB: 11/21/1980

Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent

Last Seen in Hermitage

4. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

DOB: 5/19/1994

Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Last seen in East Nashville.

5. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

DOB: 12/31/1995

Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.

Last seen North Nashville.

6. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

DOB: 5/11/1998

Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest and 6 additional warrants

Last seen in East Nashville.

7. Jose Damaso- Hernandez

DOB: 1/1/1997

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault and Possession w/ Int- Cocaine

Last seen in South Nashville

8. Robquez Bryant

DOB: 12/3/1998

Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x7, Assault, Aggravated- Strangulation, Aggravated Burglary, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury, Probation Violation, FTA, Vandalism x3, Reckless Endangerment- Weapon

Last seen in Madison

9. Tashara K. Anderson

DOB: 3/30/1995

Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x3, Assault- Fear of bodily injury x2, Probation Violation, Theft of Merchandise x4, FTA x2, Aggravated Kidnapping, Esp. Aggravated Kidnapping, Weapon- Dangerous Felony x2

Last seen in West Nashville

10. Ronald Mcknight

DOB: 2/14/1981

Wanted for Parole Violation, Burglary- Aggravated x8, Weapon- Felony Possession of a Firearm, Theft of Property- $2500 or Gr but Less than $10000

Last seen in West Nashville

1 of 10

If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.