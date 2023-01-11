Air Traffic Operations Resume After FAA Grounded Flights Due to Computer Outage

Air traffic operations are gradually returning to normal after the FAA grounded aircrafts due to a major computer outage.

A statement was released by the FAA stating at 7:15 am Eastern this morning, “The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

By 8:50 am Eastern, FAA updated the statement sharing, “Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the United States following an overnight outage to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system that provides safety information to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. The agency continues to look into the cause of the initial problem.”

Reuters reports President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation into the FAA outage. The cause of the failure is unknown at this time.

Nashville International Airport shared, “The FAA has lifted the ground stop, and flights are resuming. Please be sure to check the status of your flight before arriving at #BNA.”