Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1. Adrian Abernathy

DOB: 8/5/1993

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report

Last seen unknown

2. Juan Hernandez

DOB: 7/1/1980

Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony

Last seen Unknown.

3. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.

DOB: 5/5/1996

Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2

Last seen in Unknown.

4. Ricky Johnson

DOB: 4/18/1984

Wanted for Homicide- Criminal

Last seen unknown

5. Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998

Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property

Last seen in Hermitage

6. Marlon D. Lewis

Wanted for Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Especially Aggravated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon

Last seen unknown

7. John L. Sullivan

DOB: 4/10/1982

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon, Assault, Aggravated- Strangulation, Weapon- Felon in Possession- Firearm, Contraband in Penal Institution- Weapon

Last seen unknown

8. Tashara K. Anderson

DOB: 3/30/1995

Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x3, Assault- Fear of Bodily Injury x2, Probation Violation, Theft of Merchandise x4, FTA x2, Aggravated Kidnapping, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Weapon- Dangerous Felony x2

Last seen unknown

9. Aury Newsom

DOB: 10/22/1999

Wanted for Burglary x8, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, Reckless Endangerment

Last seen unknown

10. India D. Bell

DOB: 8/9/2001

Wanted for Attempted Homicide

Last seen unknown

Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.