Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.
Nashville’s Top Most Wanted
Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted
1. Joe De Leon
DOB: 6/9/2001
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal
Last Seen in Antioch
2. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.
DOB: 12/31/1995
Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.
Last seen North Nashville.
3. Savion D. McColley-McGill
DOB: 03/04/2002
Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault x2, Domestic Assault and Vandalism
Last seen in East Nashville.
4. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe
DOB: 5/11/1998
Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest, and 6 additional warrants
Last seen unknown.
5. Peyton Harris
DOB: 1/18/1995
Wanted for Rape without Consent x3, Agg. Statutory Rape x3, Sexual Battery without Consent
Last seen in South Nashville.
6. Aaron Newsome
DOB: 7/1/1981
Wanted for Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2, Parole Violation, Weapon- Felon in Possession of handgun, Public Indecency, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon
Last seen in East Nashville.
7. Travell Price
DOB: 4/24/1978
Wanted for Agg. Assault- Strangulation, Agg. Assault- Deadly Weapon, Weapon- Felon in Possession x2
Last seen in North Nashville.
8. Princeton Gant
DOB: 8/7/1991
Wanted for Aggravated assault- Deadly weapon, Felon- Poss. of firearm, Domestic Assault- Bodily injury, Probation Violation- Felony
Last seen in North Nashville.
9. Dyquan A. Collins
DOB: 7/2/1999
Wanted for Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault x2, Failure to Appear x2, DV Assault
Last seen unknown.
10. Michael Harris
DOB: 12/29/1966
Wanted for FTA x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg. Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV conviction
Last seen unknown.
If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.