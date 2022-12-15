Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville

Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena.

Presale tickets begin on Thursday, December 15 using access code CHEER with public sale of tickets starting on Friday, December 16th.

Find tickets here.

The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts will award Sandler with the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on March 19, 2023. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter about this year’s recipient in a release. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”