Nashville, Tenn. (July 19, 2021) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team’s six-game 2021 preseason schedule, beginning with a doubleheader on the road against the Florida Panthers on Sept. 26. The Preds will play a home-and-home against the Tampa Bay Lightning before taking on the Carolina Hurricanes twice to close out their preseason slate.

After no preseason games were played prior to the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, this will mark the ninth time in the last 10 training camps that the Predators and Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader. Nashville will then face off against the Lightning, traveling to Tampa on Sept. 30 and hosting the defending Stanley Cup champions at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 2. The Predators will round out their preseason schedule with two games against the Hurricanes – Nashville’s first round opponent in the 2021 playoffs – with the first at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Oct. 5 and the second coming four days later on Oct. 9 at home. The 2021-22 NHL regular season is scheduled to open the following week.

The team’s 2021 rookie camp is scheduled to open on Sept. 16 in Nashville. The group will take part in a rookie tournament in Estero, Fla., from Sept. 17-20 before joining Nashville’s main training camp.

Tickets for the Predators’ two preseason home games will go on sale on Friday, July 23 at 12 p.m. CT on Ticketmaster.com.

With the 2022 Stadium Series outdoor game taking place at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 26, now is the best time to secure a Nashville Predators Season Ticket package for the upcoming 2021-22 season! Visit NashvillePredators.com to join today!

NASHVILLE PREDATORS 2021 PRESEASON SCHEDULE