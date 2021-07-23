Murfreesboro, TENN. – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) becomes the first fire department in the state of Tennessee to simultaneous hold Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) accreditation and Insurance Service Office (ISO) Class 1 rating. MFRD earned the latest accredited agency status following a unanimous vote of the CFAI during a virtual hearing on Monday, July 19.

“We have learned so much about our department, our city, and how to better protect our community through the continuous improvement model of accreditation,” said Chief Mark Foulks. “I am so proud of all of the personnel in our department and I am especially proud of the accreditation team and their dedication to achieving accreditation.”

“The prestigious accreditation is a great accomplishment for Murfreesboro Fire Rescue and is a reflection of the department’s commitment to make our city a safe and enjoyable place to live,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “MFRD is a model for other agencies and it’s a direct result of the tireless effort and hard work by the men and women who make up the department.”

MFRD began the accreditation process in 2016 and has completed a strategic plan, community risk assessment, standards or cover, and a self-assessment manual. An intensive peer-review process involved a peer team coming to Murfreesboro to analyze and validate MFRD’s compliance with more than 10 categories, 45 criterion, 252 performance indicators, of which, 86 are core competencies that cover the span of fire and emergency service operations. The peer team unanimously recommended MFRD to advance to the CFAI for accreditation.

The CFAI accreditation is valid for five years.

MFRD currently holds a top rating of Class 1/1X from the ISO, becoming one of only eight fire departments in the state of Tennessee and 411 in the United States to earn such a rating.

About the Center for Public Safety Excellence:

In 1986, the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) came together to develop a framework for continuous improvement of the fire and emergency service. By 1996, this led to the formation of the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) to award accreditation to fire and emergency service agencies. In 2000, the Commission on Chief Fire Officer Designation was established to credential fire and emergency service officers. In 2006, the corporation’s name was changed to the Center for Public Safety Excellence, with CFAI and the now-titled, Commission on Professional Credentialing became entities under CPSE. From its inception, CPSE has valued having a diversity of involvement from organizations, including IAFC, ICMA, the International Association of Fire Fighters, the National Fire Protection Association, the Insurance Services Office, and the Department of Defense on our Boards and Commissions.

About the Commission on Fire Accreditation International:

The Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) has 11 members that represent a cross-section of the fire and emergency service, including fire departments, city and county management, labor, standards development organizations, and the U.S. Department of Defense. CFAI holds public hearings at the CPSE Excellence Conference each spring and at the International Association of Fire Chief’s Fire Rescue International Conference each summer to review agencies applying for accredited status. Learn more about the individuals that graciously volunteer their time to overseeing accreditation.