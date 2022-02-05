BNA® will expand its range of international flights in 2022 with a new carrier, Flair Airlines, and nonstop service to two Canadian destinations: Edmonton and Toronto. Both flights will operate twice-weekly beginning in April 2022.

Edmonton is a first-ever route for Nashville International Airport. Flair’s Toronto flight adds to existing nonstop service from Nashville to Ontario. Other Canadian air service at BNA includes Calgary, courtesy of another carrier.

Flair is Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) and brings Nashville International Airport’s total number of airline partners to 17.

“Travelling and reconnecting with friends will be among the top priorities for many Canadians in the coming months, and Flair is continuing our growth by adding more aircraft and routes so we can bring sustainably low fares to even more iconic destinations across North America,” said Stephen Jones, Flair Airlines president and CEO. “Whether you’re looking for a weekend break on Vancouver Island or hiking in the Rockies, Flair will get you there affordably.”

“Getting to Canada will be even easier with the addition of Flair Airlines and nonstop service to Edmonton and Toronto,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO. “This is fantastic news for Nashville, Middle Tennessee and our neighbors to the north. We’re excited to welcome Flair and can’t wait to inaugurate this new international service next April.”

Schedule:



Twice-weekly flights to Edmonton International Airport (YEG) will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays beginning April 14, 2022.

will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays beginning April 14, 2022. Twice-weekly flights to Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) will operate on Thursdays and Sundays beginning April 14, 2022.

Visit www.flyflair.com for flight availability, fares and booking.

As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.