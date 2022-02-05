Dr. Marilyn McKillop Wells died peacefully on January 31, 2022.

Known to her family and friends as Mac, she was born February 21, 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida.

Mac settled in Murfreesboro in the 1950s and continued her studies in Sociology and Anthropology. She began her teaching career in the early 70s while continuing her own educational pursuits culminating in a doctorate degree in Anthropology from The University of Tennessee. Dr. Wells retired in 2002 as a professor emerita of Anthropology at Middle Tennessee State University. As a medical anthropologist, she conducted fieldwork in Central America, West Africa, East Africa, and Papua New Guinea.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Hart and Hazel McKillop; brother, Jim McKillop; and son, John Scott Wells.

She is survived by her daughter, Ginny (Craig) Harned; son, David (Judy) Wells; granddaughters, Bailey and Hannah Harned; grandson, Aric (Anna) Wells; and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is being planned for late spring to honor her memory and life long accomplishments at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.