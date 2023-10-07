Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival Returns

Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival brings together Nashville’s best bacon-loving restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence.

Taking place on Thursday, November 9 at Loveless Cafe from 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm.

Go Hog Wild at Bacon & Barrel Festival as we celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. Local restaurants will compete with samples of their best bacon dishes. Attendees will taste and vote on these unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live bluegrass music, chatting with distillers, and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys, and more. At the night’s end, one restaurant will be awarded “The Golden Hog.”

The 2022 Golden Hog was awarded to HoneyFire BBQ for their “Smoked Honey Hot Block”, a gourmet cracker topped with smoked cream cheese and candied bacon and drizzled with honey. Who will be the 2023 Golden Hog Winner? That’s for attendees to decide!

Produced with community engagement in mind, Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival benefits TennGreen Land Conservancy.

This is a 21+ only event. Attendees must show a valid ID and tickets upon entry. Tickets include entry to the fest, unlimited bacon-themed signature bites, 15 whiskey tastings, live music, onsite activities, a photo booth, and more.

For more information about festival offerings and to enter weekly giveaways, follow Music City Bacon & Barrell Festival on social media @baconandbarrel. Find tickets here.