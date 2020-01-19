If you made a New Year’s resolution to start walking or running, this clever “marathon” might be a great incentive to help you reach your New Year’s fitness goals.

Rutherford County, in conjunction with Sports*Com and a number of local coffee businesses, brings back its annual coffee marathon.

This has become a yearly tradition as a cool way to bring in the new year with both fitness and coffee. Eight businesses and locations have joined together to get you running and to help you achieve your personal fitness goals.

Here’s how it works:

Register for the marathon online at runsignup.

Once registered, a passport and 8 maps will be emailed to you. Then you can buzz by each of the eight participating coffee shops by walking or running all eight routes.

Choose one per week as you desire; one per day; or all in one day.

Each time you walk or run a route, ask the participating coffee shop to sign your passport. After completing all the routes, bring your signed passport to Sports*Com for your commemorative coffee mug. You earned it!

This coffee marathon is for all ages and will run through March 31. Passports must be redeemed for your commemorative coffee mug by March 31. Registration began January 1 and ends February 29The fee to participate is $25 +2.50 SignUp fee.

For more information, feel free to contact: Jennifer Joines, jjoines@murfreesborotn.gov