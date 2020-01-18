Overnight Fire Displaces Residents at Murfreesboro Apartment Complex

Murfreesboro, TN – An overnight fire caused major damage to a 12-unit building and forced the evacuation of more than 20 residents, at the 1540 Place Apartments on Lascassas Pike, Friday, Jan. 17.

Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) and Murfreesboro Police Department went door-to-door evacuating residents as fire consumed the building around 11:04 p.m.

Firefighters aboard Ladder 8 was first on scene and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of a third-floor apartment. Additional units were dispatched to the scene, including Ladder 4, Ladder 6, Rescue 1, Rescue 4, Engine 3 and Engine 7. Firefighters began an aggressive offensive attack on the fire, but exited the structure for safety reasons. Fire crews used a master stream from a ladder truck to extinguish the fire.

The building sustained extensive fire and water damage. There were no reported injuries.

“We kept a watch on fire personnel as a precaution, due to the low temperatures,” said MFRD Acting Battalion Chief David Sloan. “The wind played a factor in fanning the fire, but firefighters did an exceptional job extinguishing the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings.”

Murfreesboro Electric workers turned off the electricity to the building, which is inhabitable.

Volunteers with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist 22 displaced residents.

The fire is under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal’s office.