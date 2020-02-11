‪Murfreesboro Police Department officers and detectives are still searching for the man who robbed and shot a store clerk and took off in victim’s vehicle, Monday, Feb. 10.

A black male, dressed in a camo jacket, wearing a hat, and a doo rag, is seen on surveillance video walking into the store. After the robbery/shooting, he comes out and leaves in the clerk’s vehicle.

Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the MGM Tobacco & Beer Market, 2415 Halls Hill Pike, and found the clerk, Malak Ishak, 40, shot multiple times. Ishak is currently listed in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officers are also on the look-out for the victim’s vehicle, a black 2010 Nissan Rogue, license plate 4M7 2B1.

If you see this vehicle or can identify the robber, please contact Detective Richard Presley at (629) 201- 5615.

