Suspect Steals 6 iPhones from Smyrna Verizon Store

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual responsible for a theft at the Verizon Store on Sam Ridley Parkway.

On February 1, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the individual pictured entered the Verizon store located at 480 Sam Ridley Parkway West in Smyrna. The individual removed six IPhone 8 phones from the store without payment.

Anyone who may know the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hannah with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5146.

